Samuel Amanya
11:34

Three Congolese Nationals Arrested For Poaching In Kihihi

21 Nov 2021, 11:17 Comments 106 Views Kanungu District, Kanungu, Uganda Security Updates
Suspects at Kihihi police station

Suspects at Kihihi police station

In short
The suspects were intercepted and arrested by security operatives on Saturday evening in Bihomborwa village, Bihomborwa parish, Kihihi town council. Gad Rugaaju Ahimbisibwe, Kanungu Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that the trio was found in possession of hammers, small stones, animal shooting devices, and dead birds.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.