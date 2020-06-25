Three Congolese Nationals Quarantined in Kasese

In short
It is alleged that the three last week traveled to Beni using porous routes to bury a relative and used the same routes to sneak back into Uganda.
Three Congolese Nationals Quarantined in Kasese25 Jun 2020, 12:38 Comments 139 Views Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo Health Security Misc Updates
The suspects were housed at the sub county headquarters for a day before they were taken to Bwera isloation unit
