Three Convicted of Corruption in Katosi Road Scam

In short
Senkeeto was convicted of theft, uttering false documents and obtaining securities by false pretense. A5 Senkeeto is the manipulator of the entire procurement process, facilitated by a weak procurement unit and a complicit contracts committee, Justice Gidudu said.
Three Convicted of Corruption in Katosi Road Scam29 Aug 2018, 17:12 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Analysis
Apolo Senkeeto one of those convicted over Katosi road scam. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.