Blanshe Musinguzi
17:49

Three Convicted of Corruption in Katosi Road Scam

29 Aug 2018, 17:12 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Analysis
Apolo Senkeeto one of those convicted over Katosi road scam. Blanshe Musinguzi

In short
Senkeeto was convicted of theft, uttering false documents and obtaining securities by false pretense. A5 Senkeeto is the manipulator of the entire procurement process, facilitated by a weak procurement unit and a complicit contracts committee, Justice Gidudu said.

 

Tagged with: katosi road scam abraham byandala anti corruption court uganda national roads authority - unra

