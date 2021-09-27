Three Deadly Gangsters Confess Murdering District Chairperson, SFC Soldier and Others

In short
ASP Twine said that investigators have established that the soldier Twinomugisha was strangled in a Toyota Wish UAZ 049U and his 1.5 million shilling was taken. However, security is puzzled by the fact that although they have Alleluia, Mutamba and Tumuhimbise in custody, robberies and strangulations using small cars have not stopped.
Three Deadly Gangsters Confess Murdering District Chairperson, SFC Soldier and Others27 Sep 2021, 19:02 Comments 84 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Melesi Nabisinde. Fred Kaggwa. Jefferson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.