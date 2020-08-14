Three Desktop Computers Stolen from Bukomansimbi District Offices

In short
This is the second time the District has suffered a burglary in a space of five months. During the first incident, in April, thugs went away with 90 pairs of gumboots that had been procured for Village Health Teams.
Three Desktop Computers Stolen from Bukomansimbi District Offices14 Aug 2020, 18:47 Comments 118 Views Bukomansimbi District, Uganda Crime Security Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: bukomansimbi district local government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.