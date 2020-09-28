In short
Three people have died on spot and four other injured in an accident that involved a Rwanda bond trailer and a Fuso truck along Masaka – Mbarara highway.
Three Die in Accident Along Masaka-Mbarara Highway
Tagged with: masaka - mbarara raod accident claims three people masaka regional police pro warns drivers against abusing traffic rules the trailer driver that caused the accident is said to have been sleep driving at the time of the accident
Mentioned: Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson
