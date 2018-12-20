Three Die in Kyenjojo Accident

In short
Lydia Tumushabe, the Rwenzori Region Police spokesperson, says a taxi registration number UBD 143J that was coming from Kampala rammed into a stationary Fuso truck number UBB 124K killing the taxi driver, Kajura Byamukama and two unidentified passengers on spot.
Three Die in Kyenjojo Accident20 Dec 2018, 06:44 Comments 164 Views Western Report
The wreckage of the taxi that was involved in the accident. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.