Christopher Tusiime
06:44

Three Die in Kyenjojo Accident

20 Dec 2018, 06:44 Comments 164 Views Western Report
The wreckage of the taxi that was involved in the accident. Christopher Tusiime

The wreckage of the taxi that was involved in the accident. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Lydia Tumushabe, the Rwenzori Region Police spokesperson, says a taxi registration number UBD 143J that was coming from Kampala rammed into a stationary Fuso truck number UBB 124K killing the taxi driver, Kajura Byamukama and two unidentified passengers on spot.

 

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.