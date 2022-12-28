Three Die in Ngora Accident

In short
Moses Mwanga Kitio, the East Kyoga Regional Police Commander identifies one of the deceased occupants of the Premio as detective corporal Sam Mutenyo from Moyo Police Station in Moyo district. Mwanga says that they are yet to identify the bodies of the remaining two accident victims since they didn't have any identification documents.
Three Die in Ngora Accident28 Dec 2022, 10:40 Comments 190 Views Soroti, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Koloin trading centre Soroti- Mbale Road reckless driving road accidents along soroti- mbale road road carnage during christmas festivities
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF east kyoga police
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.