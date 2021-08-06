Three Environment Police Officers Face Probe over Extortion, Torture

In short
The officers who were travelling aboard a police patrol registration number UP 55412 are said to have trailed a Fuso truck that was carrying an unidentified number of charcoal bags on Sunday, August 1, 2021, and intercepted it in Lamogi Sub-County, along the Gulu-Nimule highway.
Three Environment Police Officers Face Probe over Extortion, Torture6 Aug 2021, 11:21 Comments 189 Views Security Human rights Crime Interview
