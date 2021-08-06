Dominic Ochola
11:24

Three Environment Police Officers Face Probe over Extortion, Torture

6 Aug 2021, 11:21 Comments 189 Views Security Human rights Crime Interview
Aswa River Region Police Headquarters - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Aswa River Region Police Headquarters - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
The officers who were travelling aboard a police patrol registration number UP 55412 are said to have trailed a Fuso truck that was carrying an unidentified number of charcoal bags on Sunday, August 1, 2021, and intercepted it in Lamogi Sub-County, along the Gulu-Nimule highway.

 

Tagged with: Police Act 303 bribery, corruption, oppression or intimidation
Mentioned: Aswa River Region Police Bethel Primary School Professional Standards Unit

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.