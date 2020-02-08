Amony Immaculate
17:45

Three Family Members Arrested in Connection to Murder

8 Feb 2020, 17:45 Comments 197 Views Kole, Uganda Crime Lifestyle Misc Updates

In short
Residents stormed Atine’s home following the death of 52-year-old Kenneth Odunge, whose body was discovered by the roadside near his home on Friday morning by pupils heading to school.

 

