Three Family Members Dead, One Hospitalized in Nakasongola

The dead were identified as Peter Lujja, 27, his children Edrine Kavuma, 7, and two-year-old Susan Nalujja. The wife who was found in a critical state has been identified as Mary Nanyombi.
Three Family Members Dead, One Hospitalized in Nakasongola29 Apr 2020, 18:13 Comments 172 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
