Three Gun Salute As Former AG Peter Nyombi is Laid to Rest

Thousands of mourners both from government, opposition, church and local leaders thronged Buruuli Quarters LC 1 in Nakasongola to bid farewell to Nyombi. Nyombi was described as a generous, honest, diplomatic, simple, truthful and God loving.
Three Gun Salute As Former AG Peter Nyombi is Laid to Rest11 Oct 2018, 18:56 Comments 138 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Politics Analysis
Major General Kahinda Otafiire the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs honouring casket containing the body of Late Peter Nyombi's body Login to license this image from 1$.
