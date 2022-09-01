Three Guns Recovered in Bunagana in 3 Weeks

In short
All the recovered guns are of of AK47 calibre and were all found in the bush in Kibaya government land which set to host an industrial park, but currently being illegally occupied by Congolese refugees who fled fighting between the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels and Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) troops in Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province.
Three Guns Recovered in Bunagana in 3 Weeks1 Sep 2022, 13:48 Comments 91 Views Kisoro Hospital, Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.