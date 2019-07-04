In short
The three were interdicted after soliciting a bribe of 600,000 Shillings from a cervical cancer patient whose names have been withheld before agreeing to carry out surgery.
Three Health Workers in Kamuli Interdicted over Alleged Extortion4 Jul 2019, 18:18 Comments 77 Views Kamuli, Uganda Health Misc Report
