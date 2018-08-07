Three Held for Defying Animal Quarantine

In short
Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region police spokesperson identifies the suspects as Duncan Tumusiime and Fred Kigangari, both cattle traders and the driver of the truck, Ivan Muhumuza.
Three Held for Defying Animal Quarantine7 Aug 2018, 21:34 Comments 136 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Analysis
Mentioned: mbarara isingiro ruborogota ivan muhumuza fred kigangari duncan tumusiime rwizi region police spokesperson d. samson kasasira uaz sub county rift valley ibanda fisheries ministry
