Three In Trouble for Assaulting NRM Mobilizers in Mukono Top story

23 Dec 2020, 18:10 Comments 261 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Politics 2021 Elections Report
Suspects at Naggalama Police Division.

In short
The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police, Luke Owesigire, says the attackers were armed with machetes, hoes, stones and sticks. They reportedly injured three people including Nuru Naluyima, Sandra Naiga and Ronald Masanso.

 

