Three Injured in Nakulabye Bar Shooting

Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, says the incident happened around 9:00am this morning near Gelop Pump Fuel Station.
Three Injured in Nakulabye Bar Shooting9 Feb 2020, 13:41 Comments 160 Views Crime Human rights Business and finance Updates
