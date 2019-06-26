Okello Emmanuel
Three Iron Bar Hitmen Arrested in Hoima

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson

The arrests come two weeks after the arrest of two prominent businessmen on allegations of conniving with iron bar hit-men to cause havoc in the area. They were accused of buying stolen items like Laptops, Television sets and phones, providing a market for the hitmen and other petty thieves. They have since been locked up at Hoima Central Police Station.

 

