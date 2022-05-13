Three KCCA Enforcement Officers, Nine Civilians Held for Extortion

In short
The suspects were arrested during an operation that followed complaints about people who were masquerading as security personnel to impound motorcycles and later extort money from their owners. The group was mainly operating from the areas surrounding the clock tower in the Kampala Central Business District.
Three KCCA Enforcement Officers, Nine Civilians Held for Extortion13 May 2022, 07:40 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Frank Mawenje Juliet Muwanguzi Bukirwa Walakira Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire Sula Lubega,
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.