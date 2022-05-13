Mugisha James
Three KCCA Enforcement Officers, Nine Civilians Held for Extortion

13 May 2022, 07:40 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
The arrested suspects

The suspects were arrested during an operation that followed complaints about people who were masquerading as security personnel to impound motorcycles and later extort money from their owners. The group was mainly operating from the areas surrounding the clock tower in the Kampala Central Business District.

 

