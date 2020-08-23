Three Killed by Assailants in Kabale District

In short
Betty Ampeire, a sister to the deceased and Deus Kamugisha, Kyanamira sub county LC3 Chairman say that, Orisasira went to the trading centre for a social hour after retiring from grazing cows in the evening. However, they waited for him to return in vain until in the morning when they were notified that he was strangled and his body dumped in the church compound.
Three Killed by Assailants in Kabale District23 Aug 2020, 17:26 Comments 344 Views Crime Updates
