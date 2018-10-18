Three Killed in Hoima Accident

In short
According to Canicious Mugisha, the officer in charge of Traffic at Hoima Central Police Station, several bottles of beer were discovered in the Taxi, an indication that the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Three Killed in Hoima Accident18 Oct 2018, 10:57 Comments 208 Views Kikube, Uganda Health Analysis
Wreckage of the Taxi that got involved in the Fatal Accident. Login to license this image from 1$.
