Brian Luwaga
18:16

Three Landing Sites Closed in Nakasongola over Illegal Fishing

6 Oct 2021, 18:09 Comments 118 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Agriculture Updates
File Photo; Some of fishermen with the recommended boats at Kibuye landing site .

File Photo; Some of fishermen with the recommended boats at Kibuye landing site .

In short
The Commander of Fisheries Protection Unit for Nakasongola and Amolatar districts Captain Samuel Ben Ogwang said that they were compelled to close the landing sites after information that fishermen were using illegal fishing gear.

 

Tagged with: illegal fishing gears
Mentioned: Fisheries Protection Unit

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.