Three Landing Sites Closed in Nakasongola over Illegal Fishing

In short
The Commander of Fisheries Protection Unit for Nakasongola and Amolatar districts Captain Samuel Ben Ogwang said that they were compelled to close the landing sites after information that fishermen were using illegal fishing gear.
Three Landing Sites Closed in Nakasongola over Illegal Fishing6 Oct 2021, 18:09 Comments 118 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Agriculture Updates
