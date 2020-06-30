Amony Immaculate
07:54

Three LDUs Arrested for Assaulting Civilian to Death

30 Jun 2020, 07:49 Comments 149 Views Oyam, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates

In short
Michael Odongo, the North Kyoga Region Police spokesperson, says the suspects were identified following investigations into the incident.

 

