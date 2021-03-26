Three Major Rivers in Mbale Chocking on Waste

In short
Residents living along these rivers note that over the years, there has been an unprecedented increase in pollution which puts their lives at risk of contracting diseases. According to residents, unknown people use the cover of darkness to dump waste in the river.
Three Major Rivers in Mbale Chocking on Waste26 Mar 2021, 12:03 Comments 125 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Updates
