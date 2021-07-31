Michael Ojok
Three Men Claim One GISO Post for Lakang Sub County

31 Jul 2021, Amuru, Uganda

In short
Anthony Oringa, the LCIII Chairperson, Lakang Sub County says each of the three claimants have appointed their team who move into the community collecting security intelligence but in the process, end up causing chaos.

 

