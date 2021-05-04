Three Mentally Disabled Women Test HIV+ve Daily in Gulu

In short
Irene Laker, a board member of Gulu Union for Persons with Disabilities revealed in an interview that the office receives at least 3 cases of the women testing positive with the infection on a daily basis.
Three Mentally Disabled Women Test HIV+ve Daily in Gulu4 May 2021, 09:03 Comments 215 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Report
