Three More Arrested in String of Regional Car Thefts

The Rwizi Region Police Commander says the three were arrested after interrogating the two other suspects that were arrested last weekend who included Joseph Mukiibi a resident of Mityana and Issa Matovu a resident of Kampala
Three More Arrested in String of Regional Car Thefts24 Jun 2022, 11:27 Comments 191 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
The one of the vehicles that was stolen from Rukungiri Last week and the townace used as the escape vehicle intercepted from Mbarara City (2)
