Three More Sanitizer Brands Fail NDA Quality Tests

In short
While registered sanitizer brands in the country were only four before the outbreak of Corona Virus Disease, they now have 68 manufacturers on the market. But, of these only 28 have so far been confirmed for quality. 28 others have failed the quality tests, while 12 more brands have not yet been tested.
Three More Sanitizer Brands Fail NDA Quality Tests29 Apr 2020, 18:02 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Sanitiser use
Mentioned: National Drug Authority-NDA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.