In short
Charles Njuba, the Kyotera District LC 5 Vice-Chairperson, says they are supporting the health team to locate the contacts of the Covid19 patients to contain the spread of infection.
Three More Women Test Positive for Covid19 In Kasensero, 91 Contacts Found Top story4 Jun 2020, 16:23 Comments 268 Views Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: All women Another exercise starts in Nangoma subcount Authorities stuck with patients at Kasensero Three more COVID19 cases more contacts identified number of women reach nine
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.