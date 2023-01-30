In short
Micheal Longole, the Mt. Moroto Regional police spokesperson told URN that the scuffle between the two families led to the death of two mourners who were lynched by a mob.
Three Mourners Killed After Scuffle Erupts at the Burial
Napak District, Uganda
In short
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
