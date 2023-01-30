Godfrey Eyoku
Three Mourners Killed After Scuffle Erupts at the Burial

30 Jan 2023, 07:18 Comments 278 Views Napak District, Uganda Security Crime Report

Micheal Longole, the Mt. Moroto Regional police spokesperson told URN that the scuffle between the two families led to the death of two mourners who were lynched by a mob.


