Three MPs Repeat Oaths for Using Unknown Names, Titles

In short
They include Bubulo East MP John Musila who used the Rastafarian word ‘Jah’ instead of God, Hoima City MP Asinansi Nyakato who used Commander as her third name, contrary to what appears in the gazette and Maj. Gen. Sam Kavuma, who had missed some of his military peeps by the time he presented himself.
Three MPs Repeat Oaths for Using Unknown Names, Titles19 May 2021, 19:11 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics 2021 Elections Report
In short
Tagged with: MPs swearing in
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.