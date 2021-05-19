Olive Nakatudde
Three MPs Repeat Oaths for Using Unknown Names, Titles

19 May 2021, 19:11 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics 2021 Elections Report
Maj. Gen. Sam Kavuma re-took his oath on Wednesday afternoon.

They include Bubulo East MP John Musila who used the Rastafarian word ‘Jah’ instead of God, Hoima City MP Asinansi Nyakato who used Commander as her third name, contrary to what appears in the gazette and Maj. Gen. Sam Kavuma, who had missed some of his military peeps by the time he presented himself.

 

