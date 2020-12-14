Three Nigerian Artistes Remanded for Holding Concert amidst Covid-19 Hazard

In short
The three Nigerians are Temilade Openiyi , Stanley Omar Didia and Muyiwa Awoniyi. They are jointly charged with four Ugandans including some of the organisers of the concert Kim Salim and Benjamin Kabuura, Phillip Kasakya an event security coordinator and Ivan Ddungu who owns the venue where the concert was held
Three Nigerian Artistes Remanded for Holding Concert amidst Covid-19 Hazard14 Dec 2020, 18:15 Comments 198 Views Makindye, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.