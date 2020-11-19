Three NUP Supporters Arrested in Hoima

In short
The suspects are believed to be the ring leaders who mobilized NUP supporters from various parts of Hoima City to block the Hoima-Fort Portal road who were protesting the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi wine, the President National Unity Platform-NUP.
Three NUP Supporters Arrested in Hoima19 Nov 2020
