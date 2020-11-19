Okello Emmanuel
07:42

Three NUP Supporters Arrested in Hoima

19 Nov 2020, 07:35 Comments 86 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Anti-riot Police dispersing the rowdy NUP supporters in Hoima town.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Anti-riot Police dispersing the rowdy NUP supporters in Hoima town.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
The suspects are believed to be the ring leaders who mobilized NUP supporters from various parts of Hoima City to block the Hoima-Fort Portal road who were protesting the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi wine, the President National Unity Platform-NUP.

 

Tagged with: MP Nambooze Storm Mukono Police Demanding Release of NUP Supporters, Sound Truck Vehicle NUP Supporters Police

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.