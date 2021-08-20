Three NUSAF Officials Arrested in Pader for Supplying Blind Cattle

In short
RDC Dusman Okee ordered for the arrest of the three who were instantly picked up by armed personnel and taken to Pader Central Police Station where they had their statements recorded on allegations and sabotaging government programs.
Three NUSAF Officials Arrested in Pader for Supplying Blind Cattle20 Aug 2021, 05:33 Comments 139 Views Pader, Uganda Business and finance Northern Breaking news
One of the blind cattle that was paraded to RDC Dusman Okee during the meeting. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
In short
Mentioned: Pader Police Station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.