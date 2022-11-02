Three of the People that Exhumed Infected Body Succumb to Ebola in Kassanda

In short
Medics say that the Ebola virus can be found in the bodies of patients who die of the disease and it is easily transmitted through direct handling of human remains without recommended personal protective equipment (PPE). It is recommended that only personnel trained in handling infected human remains should touch or move any human remains from a person who has died from Ebola.
Three of the People that Exhumed Infected Body Succumb to Ebola in Kassanda2 Nov 2022, 10:57 Comments 243 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
