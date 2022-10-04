Amony Immaculate
Three Parents in Custody for Torturing Children Over Food

4 Oct 2022 Apac, Uganda
Justine Adoko who was burnt by his step mother.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson, says that the suspects are locked up at Apac Central Police Station and the victims will be subjected to medical tests before their files are sent to the Resident State Attorney.

 

