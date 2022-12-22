Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Three People, Livestock Dead As Lake Kijanebarola Floods Homes Top story

22 Dec 2022, 16:11 Comments 269 Views Rakai District Headquarters, Rakai town, Uganda Environment Report
A family using a bicycle to run away from the Flashfloods that has cut off homesteads

In short
Eliab Mukooza, one of the survivors narrates that the flashfloods wreaked havoc in the area in the wee hours of Wednesday. He says the victims drowned as they struggled to run for safety.

 

