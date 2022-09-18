Three Perish in Mayuge Accident

In short
The trio was driving in a Toyota Caldina registration number; UAG 226B when they rammed into a stationary sugarcane truck registration number; UAA 759Q in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The vehicle is reported to have overturned two times killing the trio instantly.
Three Perish in Mayuge Accident18 Sep 2022, 11:59 Comments 121 Views Mayuge, Uganda Crime Report
