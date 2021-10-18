Bernard Bakalu
06:33

Nakasongola Accident Claims Three, Wounds Three Others as Vehicles Crash

18 Oct 2021, 06:27 Comments 157 Views Security Crime Report
The wreckages of the two vehicles after the accident at Kyankonwa in Nakasongola

The wreckages of the two vehicles after the accident at Kyankonwa in Nakasongola

In short
The accident occurred after a Toyota Harrier Registration Number UAZ.264S destined for Kampala from Gulu collided with a Toyota Mahindra registration number UBE153L destined for Nakasongal from Kampala.

 

Tagged with: a head-on collision
Mentioned: Savannah Regional Police

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.