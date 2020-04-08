Emmy Daniel Ojara
21:56

Three Police Officers Arrested For Alleged Torture, Extortion in Otuke

8 Apr 2020, 21:55 Comments 80 Views Otuke District, Uganda Crime Northern Breaking news

In short
The trio were arrested on Tuesday evening on orders of the Otuke Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Robert Abak following complaints by residents that they beat them up even from their homes while enforcing the COVID-19 curfew.

 

Tagged with: Curfew in Uganda RDC Otuke, Robert Abaka police arrested for torture
Mentioned: Otuke Police Station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.