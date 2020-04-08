Three Police Officers Arrested For Alleged Torture, Extortion in Otuke

In short
The trio were arrested on Tuesday evening on orders of the Otuke Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Robert Abak following complaints by residents that they beat them up even from their homes while enforcing the COVID-19 curfew.
Three Police Officers Arrested For Alleged Torture, Extortion in Otuke8 Apr 2020, 21:55 Comments 80 Views Otuke District, Uganda Crime Northern Breaking news
