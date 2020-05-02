Kato Joseph
14:44

Three Police Officers Arrested Over Murder

2 May 2020, 14:38 Comments 203 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates
Courtsey Image - Lt Col Edith Nakalema

Courtsey Image - Lt Col Edith Nakalema

In short
Superintendent of Police –SP Patrick Onyango, also Kampala police spokesperson, said the arrested officers are accused of killing, Vincent Serungi, who was a resident of Kisimbiri village, Wakiso town council, in Wakiso District.

 

Tagged with: ASP Patrick Mugume. Kisimbiri Police Post. Constable Isaac Kabosi and Constable Stephen Wafula

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.