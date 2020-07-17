Three Prison Warders in Koboko Arrested Over Missing Guns

In short
Corporal Chief 3 Khan, Corporal Johnson Atiku and Corporal Zebedee Zakayo were arrested on Thursday by a team of security officials led by the District Police Commander Koboko Samuel Abwang.
Three Prison Warders in Koboko Arrested Over Missing Guns17 Jul 2020, 11:22 Comments 150 Views Koboko, Uganda Crime Security Report
Chief 3 Khan No. 6238 OC Lobule prison (in brown sweater) presenting a prisons verification paper for the missing guns to the Prisons Officer at Lobule before he was taken back to Koboko CPS today.

Tagged with: lobule government prison prisons warders three guns missing
