In short
Professor Jojoba explains that Makerere College of Health Sciences is ranked second in Africa and number 250 globally whose integrity in producing quality medical practioners remains unrivalled. He says there is need for more dialogue with the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Council to harmonise their differences.
Three Professors Battle for Mak College of Health Sciences Principal's Job Top story21 Jan 2020, 20:54 Comments 265 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Education Updates
Dr Isaac Kajja, Professor Damalie Nakanjako and Professor Moses Joloba of the Makerere University College of Health Sciences
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.