Edward Eninu
13:52

Three RDCs, Two LCV Chairperson Lose NRM Primaries in Teso

5 Sep 2020, 13:46 Comments 158 Views Soroti, Uganda Election Politics Updates
Serere LCV Boss, Joseph Opit Okojo.

Serere LCV Boss, Joseph Opit Okojo.

In short
Adyango was beaten by her colleague, Julian Iseet Fede, the former Amuria RDC, Enomu lost to the incumbent, Cosmas Elotu. Akonopesa trailed in the Kumi County Parliamentary primaries behind Esidonio Opolot Okaasai. The trio was appointed RDCs after their failed attempts in the last elections.

 

Tagged with: RDCs in politics Three RDCs lose NRM primaries in Teso Vincent Enomu, Deputy RDC
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM) teso sub region

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.