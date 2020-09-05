In short
Adyango was beaten by her colleague, Julian Iseet Fede, the former Amuria RDC, Enomu lost to the incumbent, Cosmas Elotu. Akonopesa trailed in the Kumi County Parliamentary primaries behind Esidonio Opolot Okaasai. The trio was appointed RDCs after their failed attempts in the last elections.
Three RDCs, Two LCV Chairperson Lose NRM Primaries in Teso
5 Sep 2020
