Kukunda Judith
14:12

Three Remanded Over Murder of Ntoroko District NRM Boss Top story

11 Oct 2021, 14:07 Comments 187 Views Makindye, Mobutu Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Accused Persons Appearing in the General Court Martial in Makindye.

The Accused Persons Appearing in the General Court Martial in Makindye.

In short
Court heard that the accused together with others still at large while in Fort portal tourism city at around 4 pm on September 2, 2021, kidnapped Japheth Kabagambe Ahebwa with intentions of murdering him.

 

Tagged with: Aggravated Robbery General Court Martial Japheth Kabagambe Ahebwa Lt General Andrew Gutti Murders in Ntoroko District Ntoroko District Chairperson

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.