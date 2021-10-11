In short
Court heard that the accused together with others still at large while in Fort portal tourism city at around 4 pm on September 2, 2021, kidnapped Japheth Kabagambe Ahebwa with intentions of murdering him.
Three Remanded Over Murder of Ntoroko District NRM Boss Top story11 Oct 2021, 14:07 Comments 187 Views Makindye, Mobutu Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
