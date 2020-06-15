Brian Luwaga
Three Roadside Markets in Luweero Closed For Defying COVID-19 Guidelines

A policeman ordering vendors to leave Balikyewunya market in Luweero town

On Monday, Policemen commanded by Luweero District Police Commander Abraham Tukundane raided the markets and issued an ultimatum of 15 minutes to vendors to vacate the markets or be evicted by force.

 

