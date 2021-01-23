EDSON KINENE
Three Ruhaama County Losers Petition Electoral Commission

23 Jan 2021, 11:09 Comments 226 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Updates
Front and Back pages of the petition (1)

In the petition to the EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, the losers argue that the elections were cases of ballot stuffing, violence at some polling stations, arrests, intimidations from the army and police. They contend that declaring Henry Nkwasiibwe Zinkuratire as the Member of Parliament for Ruhaama County was illegal because the election process was a sham.

 

