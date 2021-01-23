Three Ruhaama County Losers Petition Electoral Commission

In short
In the petition to the EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, the losers argue that the elections were cases of ballot stuffing, violence at some polling stations, arrests, intimidations from the army and police. They contend that declaring Henry Nkwasiibwe Zinkuratire as the Member of Parliament for Ruhaama County was illegal because the election process was a sham.
Three Ruhaama County Losers Petition Electoral Commission23 Jan 2021
