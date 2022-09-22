In short
Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Regional Police spokesperson, says that the rustlers had crossed to Palam where they raided three cows but they were intercepted by the security forces. He says security recovered one submachine gun from the rustlers with 25 rounds of ammunition.
Three Rustlers Gunned Down in Fire Exchange in Katakwi
