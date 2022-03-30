In short
Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Region Police Spokesperson, says that three students are in the custody of Koboko central police station in connection to the clashes. According to Angucia, the clashes between the students of Nyangilia SS and Koboko Public SS resulted from a long-standing feud.
Three Schools Closed Over Clashes in Koboko Top story30 Mar 2022, 07:12 Comments 163 Views Koboko, Uganda Education Crime Breaking news
In short
