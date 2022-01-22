Emmy Daniel Ojara
Three Sub County Chairpersons in Amuru Arrested for Arson, Malicious Damage

22 Jan 2022 Amuru, Uganda
Samuel Akera, the Attiak Sub County LC3 Chaiperson looks at a burning heap of logs.

In short
They are accused of torching seven makeshift huts, burning 240 bags of stacked charcoal and hundreds of heaps of piled charcoal logs, killing poultry, damaging two solar panels and clothes belonging to Michael Okema Opilo the former Chairperson for Elegu Town council.

 

